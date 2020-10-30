(Pocket-lint) - To get into the Halloween spirit, Google has added a number of "spook-tacular" features to its various search tools including letting you see ghosts, skeletons, eerie pumpkins and more.

On the standard Google homepage, you can see a fun Doodle with Momo the cat in an underwater adventure. But the real goodness comes when you start searching for Halloween related terms on your mobile.

Grab your smartphone and open the Google app or your browser and search for Halloween, Jack-o-lantern, human skeleton, cat, dog or German Shepherd and you'll see new results that include augmented reality versions of those characters.

From there, you can click the "View in 3D" button to see them in a 3D space, moving, dancing or generally getting up to Halloween based mischief. In the US on some phones, you'll have the option to "view in your space" and clicking that will let a skeleton loose in your home.

There are a few fun searches to try out including a pirate dog, hot dog, magic cat and more.

These new AR animations are nice additions to the growing list of 3D objects Google has available. The company keeps adding more and more of these to search, letting you visualise what you're searching for in your real-world space. They're certainly a lot of fun.

Writing by Adrian Willings.