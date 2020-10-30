(Pocket-lint) - Google has fleshed out its Google One service with a new perk that is designed to protect your online privacy while on the go.

From 29 October 2020, if you’re a Google One subscriber, you can get access to a new virtual private network (VPN) feature inside the Google One app.

You need to subscribe to at least the 2TB Google One plan, which costs $10 per month in the US, to access the new perk. Google said you can leverage the VPN feature while using any app on your Android phone. Better yet, if you've set up family sharing with Google One, five other people can access the VPN, too.

Plus, as a Google One member, you can schedule an online "Pro Session" with Google to learn how to use the VPN feature. In fact, Google said you can schedule a session at any time to get expert help on a wide range of topics at both "basic and advanced levels". You’ll receive an email confirmation and a Google invitation when you sign up for a Pro Session. The invitation will include a link to join an online screen share session with an expert at your scheduled time.

Available only on Android at launch, Google One's VPN feature is currently exclusive to subscribers in the US. It is rolling out over the next few weeks (throughout November 2020). Google said wider availability in other countries, including for iOS, Windows, and Mac, will follow in the coming months.

Keep in mind most mobile VPN services - ones of good quality, anyway - can cost up to $15 a month and don't come with 2TB of cloud storage.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.