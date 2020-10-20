(Pocket-lint) - Google might be updating Google Assistant so that it plays nicer with third-party podcast providers.

Some people prefer to use Google Podcasts as their primary podcast app. Others might prefer something like Spotify. Unfortunately, Google Assistant users asking the assistant to play a podcast have been limited to Google Podcasts. That's about to change, according to a report.

Android Police reported that Google is adding support for third-party podcast services, starting with Spotify.

That means, if you ask Google Assistant to fetch the next episode of your favourite podcast, you can get it from Spotify, not just Google Podcasts. Other providers could arrive, too. But you'll need to visit the podcast settings in Google Assistant first to set your default preference.

Google has yet to comment on the feature. That means it's not yet confirmed and may never come to fruition. We're contacting the company for information. If and when it does launch, we suspect it'll be handy for Nest and Assistant-enabled speaker owners who also use Spotify.

For more about Spotify, check out Pocket-lint's guide below. We also have guides on Google Assistant and Assistant speakers below.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.