Create your own Lo-Fi music with Google's Magenta Lo-Fi Player

(Pocket-lint) - Chances are you've come across Lo-Fi music at some point in the last year, with playlists appearing on YouTube, Spotify and more. Now, thanks to Google, you can make your own.

As you'd expect, the Lo-Fi Player is crafted in the classic Google fashion with a fun interactive gadget you can use to create your own Lo-Fi tunes.

When you load the player, you're presented with a retro-styled pixel-art room. That room is the tool you'll use to craft the music. Each object in the room can be clicked on to change the music in real-time.

Click on the guitar and you get some bass, click on the window and you can change the atmospheric background audio, click on the keyboard and you can change the chords. There are various vibe options for chilled out sounds, sad melodies and more.

It's a lot of fun to tinker about with and the certainly satisfying to create your own vibes with just a few clicks. The team behind the player decided to use Lo-Fi Hip Hop as the base genre for the tool as it's seen as the easiest to use and makes it simple for the end-user to create music that "always makes sense".

Alongside the Lo-Fi Player, there's also a live YouTube stream. With this stream, you can simply watch and listen on YouTube or use various commands to change what's happening. Rather than clicking on elements in the room you just type the triggers into the chat. Example commands include:

"Trigger melody!" or "Trigger chords!" to switch tracks on and off

"Change melody instrument!" to change the instrument

"Give me some new chord patterns!" to change the chords

"Swing the melody a bit" to make the melody swing

"Coffee break" to trigger a breakdown

"Write Awesome! Kevin from Japan" to leave a message to the blackboard

"Add more reverb" to create the vibe

"Get chill" to slow down the beat

Writing by Adrian Willings.