Chrome's Dinosaur game has been upgraded with guns and swords

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a Google Chrome user and have been surfing the web for any length of time then you're probably aware of the browser's hidden dinosaur game.

The classic dino runner lets you control a little pixelated t-rex, trying to hit high scores as you jump over cacti and avoid a certain end. A great distraction when your internet happens to drop out. But now there's a modified version that's even more fun.

This modified version of the game, known as Dino Swords, was lovingly crafted by creative agency MSCHF and esports clan 100 Thieves. It sees the T-Rex given access to weapons including bows, swords, bats, guns and even a tank.

The game is basically the same one you've played many times before, except it's now a heck of a lot more interesting. As you jump over the usual obstacles you now have the chance to collect the various weapons and tools that appear in your path.

You can then use those objects by pressing the corresponding key on the keyboard, meaning there's a lot more to this modified game than just pressing the space bar at the right time.

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves CEO talked to The Verge about the game:

"Dino Swords is our take on the classic Chrome dinosaur runner game, made extravagant with 26 weapons to help your runs...Many of them pay homage to classic video game weapons, some of them are totally OP, and some are completely useless. There’s even a few easter eggs that are pretty hard to unlock."

Writing by Adrian Willings.