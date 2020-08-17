Chrome may soon be kinder to your battery

(Pocket-lint) - Google Chrome is notoriously terrible at hogging system resources and draining your laptop battery, but that might soon change.

The world's most popular web browser isn't generally known for being terribly power efficient, but Google is taking steps to rectify that.

Upcoming updates to the browser seemingly include nifty battery-saving features that'll help combat some of the problems caused by various battery intensive websites.

Sites that use juice-draining Javascript or are resource-intensive in other ways, such as video streaming sites, may be optimised in future to reduce power use. If you have multiple tabs open in the background and aren't really using them actively then those sites will be sent to sleep and throttled to prevent them using up your machine's processing power and thereby wasting battery.

It's thought that this logic could save minutes, if not hours of battery life, depending on the sites you're looking at and what you're doing at the time.

Websites will also be able to help with this logic by suggesting power-saving settings that Chrome can use and therefore help save user's battery life. This may include things like reducing the frame rate on a page or changing the way scripts run on the page to minimise battery use.

These settings will also change depending on the user's power-saving settings in their operating system too.

The future of browsing the web could be a lot less taxing.

Writing by Adrian Willings.