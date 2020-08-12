How to set up Spotify music alarms in the Google Clock app

(Pocket-lint) - A massive update is now rolling out to Google's Clock app for Android users, and it brings a new Spotify integration.

Spotify users on Android phones can now set music as their alarms, using the latest version of the Google Clock app. The music comes from Spotify, of course. And this new capability in the new Google Clock app is available to both free users and premium subscribers of Spotify.

In a blog post announcing its partnership with Google, Spotify said users need to open up the latest version of the Google Clock app, connect and authenticate their Spotify account, and then they'll can set a personal alarm soundtrack.

Open up the latest version of the Google Clock app. Just go to the Alarms tab. You will see two sections for Sounds and Spotify. Go to Spotify and connect to your account. You can then look for recommendations or search for tracks.

"Make your way to the Alarms tab to find instant music recommendations and effortlessly search and select any track, album, artist, or playlist from Spotify to greet you the following morning," Spotify explained. "The same great experience is also available for our free users in shuffle mode."

Spotify said this integration is rolling out to all Android users (where Spotify is available) starting 12 August 2020. It should be live within a few days.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.