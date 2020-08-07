Google is adding a secure folder to Google Files

(Pocket-lint) - Google is aware that users around the world often share devices with loved-ones in their households. Whether that's a phone or tablet that gets passed around, it's sometimes an expectation other times, just the norm.

Sharing your devices may well expose your personal files to prying eyes or the risk of accidental deletion.

Google knows that users have this concern and the company is taking steps to alleviate those worries. This includes building new privacy features into Google Files.

Currently, that feature includes "Safe Folder" which is an encrypted folder that needs a pin in order to access it. You can use this folder to store (and more importantly protect) your important personal files including documents, photos, videos and more and stop them being accessed by anyone else.

Better still, that folder is locked as soon as you navigate away from the Files app, so even if it's running in the background and you hand your phone to someone else they won't be able to access it without the pin.

To start using the Safe Folder, open Google Files then follow these steps:

Click browse Scroll down Click collections Tap "Safe Folder" and enter your chosen pin Confirm that pin and then click next. Then file the files you want to move Click the three dots icon Click "move to Safe Folder"

Files has always been good for cleaning your phone and making more storage space, now it's great for security too it seems.

Writing by Adrian Willings.