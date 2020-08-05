Google may owe you as much as $12

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the US and used Google+ before it shut down then you may well be entitled to some amount of money as a result of a class-action lawsuit.

In 2018, Google+ had some security problems when it was discovered that pretty serious flaw in the system was allowing external developers to get private user data from any profile on the social network.

As a result, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the search giant. That lawsuit has now been settled for just $7.5 million.

The good news is, if you're in the United States and had a Google+ account between 1 January 2015 and 2 April 2019 then you might be in for a payout. Though you'd also have to and had your "non-public Profile Information exposed as a result of the software bugs Google announced on October 8, 2018 and December 10, 2018."

The settlement will payout a maximum of $12 if you fit the criteria, though how much you get will depend on how many people file a claim before the deadline on 8 October 2020. If a lot of people claim you may get significantly less.

The decision also needs to be finalised by the courts on 19 November.

If you're interested, you can file a claim here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.