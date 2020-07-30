Google 3D objects: How to view dinosaurs in AR right in your kitchen

(Pocket-lint) - Google offers augmented reality experiences, or 3D objects in AR, through Google Search. These can be anything from dinosaurs to shoes. They're super fun to try. You just need a supported mobile device to access them.

At Google I/O 2019, Google announced that animals would come to Google Search in the form of new augmented reality experiences and that you'd be able to view them using just your mobile device. These so-called 3D objects in AR are now available, and they're perfect for viewing the scale of something, like a dinosaur in comparison to your kitchen. They are very easy to find, too, as they appear right at the top of your search.

It's really as simple as searching for “Octopus”, and then Google will show a "Search Knowledge Panel" - something often shown for movies and celebrities. For 3D objects, you’ll see an overview, a few images, and a “View in 3D” button that launches the AR experience. You will then see a “view in your space” or "AR" option. Tap it to actually see the 3D object in AR - your real-time environment, such as your kitchen or backyard.

On your Android phone, go to google.com or open your Google app. Search for an animal, object, or place. If a 3D result is available, tap View in 3D. Tap View in your space and follow the on-screen instructions.

On your iPhone, open Safari, Chrome, or the Google app. Go to google.com. Search for an animal, object, or place. If a 3D result is available, tap View in 3D. Tap AR and follow the on-screen instructions.

To view 3D objects in AR, Google says you’ll need:

• Android smartphone or tablet running Android 7.0 or higher

• iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.0 or higher

Google's 3D objects in AR are not accessible from a desktop or laptop computer.

Google keeps a full list here. A partial list is below.

Check out Google's Support page for 3D objects in AR.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.