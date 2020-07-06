How to turn on dark mode in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

The Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mobile apps are updating to offer a dark mode. Android users will notice the new option by the end of July.

Keep in mind Google has been slowly rolling out dark modes across all its apps - including Gmail, Calendar, Fit, and the Google app - since last year. Even its Android OS offers a dark theme at a system-wide level. Anyway, here's how to turn on dark mode in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

1/4 Google

Only available for Docs, Sheets, and Slides mobile apps

You can manually turn on dark mode in settings

Install or update to the latest version of the Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides app on your Android device. Once the new update arrives, these apps will use the default theme of your operating system. So, if your Android phone is set to the system-wide dark theme, the apps will appear dark.

Google also said you can manually toggle between the new dark mode and old light mode under settings in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Just open the app, go to Menu in the corner, then select Settings, go to Choose Theme, and tap Dark.

Users with older Android phones/running older OS versions will likely have to go the manual route, as they can't enable system-wide dark mode.

Android users only

Rolling out over two weeks in July 2020

Google said the new dark mode is starting to roll out via an over-the-air software update to the apps from 6 July, but it won’t be widely available until late July. Only Android users are gaining access to the feature at this time.

When the new dark mode is available for the apps installed on your device, you might also see a pop-up notification pop up on your screen.