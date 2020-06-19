Google has introduced a little time-saving hack for those who often use Google Meet to video conference throughout the day.

You can now start a meeting by typing “meet.new” into your web browser. This will open a new Google Meet session, and from there you can share a full meeting link and invite other participants to join. This is useful for anyone who just wants to jump straight into a new meeting.

Keep in mind Google also makes it easier to create documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and site, by offering various ".new" domains that work right in your browser address bar. Previously, you had to go to the specific Google app and click on “new” to create a new file.

But, with this shortcut approach, you can save a couple steps and get straight into a new conference or document or project. The idea is you'll save a few seconds each time you use a Google shortcut, and when you live in G Suite all day for work, those seconds can really add up.

Google's domains for Google Meets, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Forms, and Google Sites are as follows:

You can also add numbers to these shortcuts to help yourself distinguish between multiple accounts when making new meetings. So, you could create a bookmark for “meet.new/1”, which links to your personal account's Google Meet, or maybe you could bookmark “meet.new/2” for work.

These Google app shortcuts work across any browser and available to use now.