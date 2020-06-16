Google has deeply woven its Google Meet service into Gmail, by allowing anyone to easily access the video-conferencing service directly from the Gmail app for iOS and Android devices. This eliminates the need to use the standalone Google Meet app to join meetings. Here's everything you need to know.

Gmail offers access to Google Meet through a new large tab at the bottom of its interface. This new tab appears next to the Mail tab. Otherwise, Meet video calls in the Gmail app work as they do in the Meet app, but with minor differences.

You can start a video call by opening the Gmail app and tapping the Meet tab. You will see the option to start a new meeting and disable your mic and camera. You can add participants by sharing the meeting code and link via email or phone.

See Google's support page for more details

You can join meetings in Gmail by tapping the Meet link in Google Calendar or through a Meet link that might get shared with you through Gmail, Google Chat, or a third party application. You can also go to the Meet tab in the Gmail app and then select Join With a Code.

See Google's support page for more details.

If you don’t want Google Meet to appear as a tab, you can dive into your setting menu and turn off the Google Meet integration.

Open Gmail on the web. Go to Settings. Select Chat and Meet. In the "Meet" section, make your changes. Click Save changes at the bottom.

Google made Google Meet free for everyone in April. So, anyone with an iOS or Android phone can use the service in Gmail for free.

Google said "in the coming weeks" iOS and Android users of Gmail will begin seeing the new Meet tab. It should go live by the end of June 2020.

