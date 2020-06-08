Google Maps update helps you travel while socially distancing

Google has pushed an update to its Maps app that adds a couple of neat features to help people travel safely, while social distancing.

The latest release for Android and iOS will now give you transit alerts when you search for a location.

Available in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US, Google's new transit alerts give you information for the specific transport networks in your country.

They can tell you if your local route is affected by closures, or if you need to wear a mask on a specific form of transport. Drivers in the US, Canada and Mexico can also find out if there are pandemic checkpoints along the route.

In addition, when travelling to a testing centre in a supported country, you will be alerted to verify eligibility and facility guidelines.

Google has also improved its crowdedness predictions feature in order to give users updated information on whether a transit option is busy or not.

This includes simplifying the crowdedness contribution section, so it is easier for commuters to report on the status of their last ride. That allows others to see that information more quickly.

Other new elements include wheelchair access and on-board security.