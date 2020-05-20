How to turn on Google app's dark mode on iPhone and Android

The Google app is updating to offer a dark mode. Android and iOS users will notice the new option by the end of May.

Keep in mind Google has been rolling out dark modes across all its apps within the last year, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Fit. And both iOS and Android began supporting dark mode at a system-level last year. Anyway, here's how to turn on the Google app's dark mode.

Install or update to the latest version of the Google mobile app. Once the new update arrives, the app will automatically use the default theme of your operating system. So, if your iPhone or Android is set to a system-wide dark mode, the Google app will appear dark.

You’ll also be able to manually toggle between light and dark mode in the Google app’s settings. So, users with older phones or those running older operating systems will likely have to use this route. When the new dark mode is available for the Google app installed on your iOS or Android device, 9to5Google said you might see a pop-up notification on your screen.

Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

Google said the feature is starting to roll out from 18 May, but it won’t be globally available until late May.