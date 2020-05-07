Google Authenticator, an authentication app, has updated for the first time in years.

Authenticator users can now easily transfer their accounts between devices without having to manually transfer codes or disable and reenable two-factor authentication on each account. This update adds an import/export function that lets you pick accounts via a simple QR code scan. Keep in mind Authy, a competing authentication app, has offered a similar feature for quite a while.

Another important change involves the app’s interface so it can work with larger screens. The app now auto-adjusts for newer screens with 16:9 aspect ratios. It also adds a dark mode for OLED screens, plus the user interface is now compliant with Google’s Material Design 2 standards.

Here's the full changelog for the update:

- Generate verification codes without a data connection

- Google Authenticator works with many providers and accounts

- Support for Android Wear

- Dark theme available

- Automatic setup via QR code

The Google Authenticator app for Android hasn't been updated since 2017, while the iOS version of the app hasn't been updated in over a year. This new update to Authenticator is now available for Android users, but the iOS app should get an upgrade too.

We've contacted Google for a comment and hope to report back soon.