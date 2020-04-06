Google Maps now highlights restaurants near you that deliver

While staying at home, there's nothing we like better than a decent takeaway to lift our spirits and, thankfully, there are plenty of restaurants and cafes offering to deliver one straight to your door.

However, it can be tricky for them to attract your attention, especially if they aren't signed up to Just Eat, Uber Eats or another well-known food delivery service.

That's why it's great that the latest Google Maps update for iOS and Android now includes information on restaurants in your area currently offering delivery.

As soon as you open the app you will see a location filter at the top for "delivery" and "takeaway" - alongside "petrol", "groceries", etc.

Tapping it will search immediately for all the eateries in the area offering a service at this time.

The results do remind you to verify with each location on whether it can deliver to you, but it's a stress free way of finding local restaurants to try, which could provide you with a tasty meal and keep them afloat during these troubled times too.

We also like the takeaway option as there will still be some available where you can quickly pick up prepared food for yourself and/or a neighbour.