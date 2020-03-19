An AirDrop-style file sharing feature is coming to Android 11

The latest version of the Android 11 Preview reveals a new file-sharing feature that could be known as Fast Share or Nearby Sharing.

It's thought that it's similar to Apple's AirDrop or Huawei's proprietary Huawei Share tech - essentially meaning the seamless sharing of files between compatible devices.

AirDrop is great for sharing between an iPhone and a Mac or an iPad and the hope is surely that Android phones will also be able to share seamlessly with other devices like Windows PCs (even though Microsoft has its own Your Phone app that mirrors notifications, it doesn't do drag-and-drop file sharing).

You'd at least hope it would work seamlessly with Chrome on computers and non-Android tablets.

The note that 9to5Google has uncovered about the feature reads: "When sharing files with Fast Share between two Pixel 4 devices, the operation completes successfully, but the UI on the device which receives the file states that it did not receive the file."

We've previously heard about a potential file sharing feature coming to Android, but it hasn't ever appeared, presumably due to difficulties implementing it across the disparate sweep of Android devices. There certainly seems to be a proximity aspect to it, so it'll most likely use Bluetooth to handshake.