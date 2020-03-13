Google is reportedly partnering with the Trump administration to create a new website that will help you get tested for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump on 13 March issued an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and during his press conference, he and several other US government officials revealed a new site, made in partnership with Google, is coming - for the purpose of allowing people to enter their symptoms, and if they need to be tested, they'll be directed to the nearest drive-through testing facility.

We contacted Google for more information about the screening website.

President Trump claimed that 1,700 Google engineers are actively working on the COVID-19 website project, though he didn't announce what the website is officially called or where one could go to access it or even when it will launch. Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, described some of the website’s features with a flowchart, which you can see in the photo above.

From what we can tell, this site will also tell people the results of their tests.

CNBC saw an internal Google memo from CEO Sundar Pichai suggesting that Verily, an Alphabet-owned company, is involved. Verily has also confirmed it is directly working on a "tool" (see the tweet below).

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is considered a "very high" global risk by the World Health Organization, as there are more than 125,000 cases across 90+ countries at this time of writing. As a safety precaution, some tech companies are cancelling their upcoming annual conferences and events. Here's a list of all the major shows that have been canceled so far.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of roughly 5,000 people as of 13 March 2020.

Update 5:46pm ET on 13 March: Verily has now issued a statement, indicating the coronavirus screening website won't be ready for a bit: