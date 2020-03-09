Google Maps is now more useful with Google Lens integration

Google Maps just keeps getting better and better it seems. The company has added all sorts of enhancements to it over the last couple of years. From translation features to ridesharing and cycling information and augmented reality navigation.

Now Google has pulled its AI-powered camera app into Google Maps too. According to 9to5Google, Google Lens has now been integrated into Google Maps to allow users to scan menus at restaurants and get extra information on the food options available.

Browse for nearby restaurants (or the one you're visiting) and you'll often find an option to view the menu. This is either the menu directly or photos of the menu that other users have uploaded. Once you're viewing an image of the menu, you'll then see an option to "explore dishes" at the bottom of the app.

Clicking that opens Google Lens to then highlight each dish and get more information on it. From here you can not only learn what's popular, but what a dish is likely to contain and if it'll suit your palette.

This is obviously a great addition if you're visiting somewhere new and can't decide what to eat based on names or the menu description alone. Go with something popular or find out what others think online for a little inspiration.

Google Lens integration into Google Maps has rolled out to Android smartphones, but there's no word at the moment on when it will be available to Apple iPhone users.