Google Assistant can now read entire web pages and in 42 languages too

Google Assistant has been updated to allow it to read web pages out loud to you. Rather than having to read yourself, you can now make AI do it for you.

Google's virtual assistant has been enhanced to enable it to read (and scroll) through web pages and read even long pages to you. This is perfect for those with reading or sight difficulties, but also a convenient feature for the average user.

This new hands-free automatic reading functionality is also useful in other ways as the change also makes Google Assistant capable of reading text aloud in 42 different languages. It can even translate pages into your native language too.

This read-aloud functionality works with articles in Chrome, Google News or the Google App. To get started you just need to activate the assistant saying "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page". The assistant will then read the page and scroll through the text as it goes.

There are some customisation choices too. Google says it's made the system read in a way that is "expressive" with "natural voices" that should use "the same intonation and rhythm that you'd use if you were reading it aloud yourself." If you don't like what you're hearing, you can change the assistant's voice and adjust the speed in the settings.