Google is canceling the in-person portion of Google I/O 2020 over coronavirus concerns, but it is still exploring other ways to connect with developers.

The company's annual conference for developers is held in May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Last year, it drew more than 7,000 attendees. Media and developers alike usually go to the show in order to get a first-hand account of what's new and to interact with Google experts. CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives usually use the keynote speech to walkthrough new features to Android, YouTube, and other products.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Google announced I/O 2020 in January, but only started the process for ticket applications and the ticket draw just last month.

Google reportedly said in an email to attendees on 3 March that it will refund those who bought tickets to Google I/O, and it confirmed it has banned international employee travel. It is one of several tech companies that have recently canceled conferences or limited employee trave due to the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19 virus. Just last week, Facebook canceled its annual F8 developer conference.

Currently, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the deadly virus has popped up in more than 50 countries around the globe, with roughly 91,300 confirmed cases and at least 3,110 deaths at this time of writing.