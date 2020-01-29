Google has introduced a new video-sharing app called Tangi, designed to take on the likes of IGTV, TikTok, and Byte.

Technically, this is considered an "experimental app" because it comes from Area 120, Google's in-house incubator for experimental projects. The new app's name stands for TeAch aNd GIve but also "tangible" because it lets you post 60-second tutorial videos. There are categories for everything from crafting to makeup to cooking, and there's a "Try It" feature so users can recreate and share a tutorial.

Here are some Tangi videos Google recommends:

Google said one of the most recreated videos so far is about making guacamole in an avocado shell.

Tangi is only available in the Apple App Store. There's also a Tangi website. It's not yet in the Google Play Store. Google also said the ability to upload is not available to everyone yet, as you have to join a waitlist to get full access.