Google has introduced a new video-sharing app called Tangi, designed to take on the likes of IGTV, TikTok, and Byte.
Technically, this is considered an "experimental app" because it comes from Area 120, Google's in-house incubator for experimental projects. The new app's name stands for TeAch aNd GIve but also "tangible" because it lets you post 60-second tutorial videos. There are categories for everything from crafting to makeup to cooking, and there's a "Try It" feature so users can recreate and share a tutorial.
Here are some Tangi videos Google recommends:
- Bring Boring White Candles to Life
- DIY Spoon Flower
- Pink Velvet Cake with Marbled Hearts
- Snowflake Craft DIY
- Quick style in 60 seconds or less!
Google said one of the most recreated videos so far is about making guacamole in an avocado shell.
Tangi is only available in the Apple App Store. There's also a Tangi website. It's not yet in the Google Play Store. Google also said the ability to upload is not available to everyone yet, as you have to join a waitlist to get full access.