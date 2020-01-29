Google Translate app will transcribe and translate in real-time soon

Google is working on a new feature for its Translate app which will allow users to transcribe and translate in real time.

In essence, this feature is the same as the Pixel 4 Recorder app's live transcribing feature, but with translation thrown in at the same time.

What it means is that anyone using the app will be able to select the language being spoken, which language to translate it into and it'll turn that into text, transcribing it in the new language in real time.

It's being tested currently in several languages, including French, German and French. The difference between this service and the Google Recorder app, however, is that this feature requires an internet connection and takes place on the servers, not on the devices themselves.

The reason for that is relatively simple: Google says the translations combined with transcription is obviously a lot more complicated than straight transcribing.

Google's plan, eventually, is to have a service which is strong enough that it feels like having a native speaker translating something for you, according to a report from Mashable.

It's a more long term plan according to Nick Radicevic - Google product manager - since every language has different factors that can make translating more complicated.

Then there's also the complications which could be added by poor smartphone hardware - ie low quality microphones - or even putting a case on the phone.

Google Translate's live transcription will be available as part of the Android app in the next few months, with no word yet on when it will launch for iPhone.