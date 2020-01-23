  1. Home
Google I/O 2020 is coming: Crack the puzzle teasing the conference dates

- Can you figure it out? Let us know!

Google has launched a teaser to reveal when it'll hold this year's I/O conference for developers.

The company in past years released a game or puzzle that people could play to learn the conference dates, and this year is no exception. It's going with a space-themed game, called Collaboration of the Cosmos, which makes players collaborate on an intergalactic satellite network. The Google Developers Twitter account unveiled the puzzle on 23 January, with the following caption: “#GoogleIO is coming”.

Here's how Google described the game:

"The intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board is down. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal to reveal a special message for all the galaxy to see. Can we count on you?"

If you can't figure out the puzzle, keep in mind I/O is an annual event that usually takes place over three days in early May. In 2016, it was held from 17 May to 19 May. The year after that it was held on the same days. In 2018, Google moved it up a week to 8 May through 10 May. And last year, Google I/O kicked off 7 May, ending 9 May. We suspect it'll be held either by the second week of May 2020.

The conference usually focuses on upcoming software updates and AI advancements, though sometimes we also get a look at new hardware. It will most likely be live-streamed so that consumers around the globe can watch the action unfold themselves, in real time.

