How to turn on Google Maps' Incognito mode?

Google's Incognito mode for Google Maps is now rolling out. Here's how to turn it on on your device.

Google first announced the feature at its I/O developer conference in May. It works just like it does in the Chrome browser: When enabled, you can search for a location or navigate anywhere in the Google Maps app, and Google won’t save that information to your Google account.

In 2018, Google also introduced an Incognito mode for YouTube app on Android. Both modes work the same, giving you more control over your privacy.

1/3 Google

It's easy. You can turn Incognito mode on by following these steps:

Update your Google Maps app or install the latest version. Open the app and ensure you're signed in to your Google account. Tap your profile picture in the search bar in Google Maps. Tap Turn on incognito mode.

Incognito mode is rolling out from 9 December 2019 to the iOS version of the Google Maps app. It’s already available for Android users. Google also announced that, in January 2020, Android users will be able to bulk-delete information from their Google Maps timeline and location history.