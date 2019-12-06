How to ask Google Assistant to help you make notes and find pics and podcasts

Google is updating Google Assistant with some cool new features, including the ability to make notes and lists and search for specific photos by voice.

Here's what you need to know.

Google Assistant has four new features:

Google Assistant can create notes and lists for you. Google assistant can help you assign reminders to your housemates and family. Google Assistant can serve up photos and send them to your friends or family. Google Assistant can search for podcasts about a certain topic.

You need to connect Google Assistant with an app that you want to use to create notes or lists, such as Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList, or Bring!. Notes and lists are available across Assistant-enabled phones, speakers, and smart displays.

Select the “Services” tab in your Google Assistant settings and then choose the app name from the “Notes and Lists" section. Once connected, lists created from your Assistant device will appear in that app. You can also ask Google Assistant for your notes and lists that were created before you connected Google Assistant with your app. Try saying “Create a holiday gift list" or “Add turkey to my grocery list" or “Take a note" or “Show me my notes".

Assignable reminders help you collaborate and stay in touch with people who are a part of your household and have access to your Assistant devices. With this feature, you can ask your Google Assistant, “Hey Google, remind Corey to pick up eggnog from the store tomorrow.”

It's as simple as it sounds: Use Google Assistant to fetch photos buried in your phone's camera roll. On your Android phone, say, “Hey Google, look up photos from last summer," and tap your favorite pictures. You can also say, "Hey Google, share these photos with Paul.”

When you ask the Assistant for podcasts about a certain topic, it’ll suggest relevant episodes for you. Just say, “Hey Google, find a podcast about serial killers" or "Hey Google, find a podcast about WWII". Either way, it’ll suggest a podcast and specific episodes for you to hear.

Nope. Google also announced some sort of promotional tie-in with Dunkin'. It says that Assistant can also help you order from Dunkin' now. If you have the Dunkin’ app installed on your Android phone, just say “Hey Google, order a black coffee from Dunkin” to start your order.