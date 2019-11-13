Google has always offered a range of translation options, but in the latest addition to Google Maps, it's going to make life in foreign lands easier.

You'll be able to have places in different languages read out loud meaning that instead of that awkward battle with a taxi driver at the airport, you can just get your phone to read out the name and address of where you're going in the local language.

That means there will be no need to struggle with a hotel name on a street you can't pronounce - you'll just have to hit the speaker button that appears in Google Maps and it will be read out for you.

The phone will be able to detect when you're looking at something in a foreign country and make sensible suggestions for you, so whether you're visiting a country or trying to assist someone visiting yours, life should be easier through Google Maps.

The addition is the latest evolution of the Google Maps experience that continues to add features to make the mapping and discover experience more complete. Recently we've seen the addition of AR navigation, making it easier to find where you are and which direction you should be heading in and that's on top of things like venue reviews, local points of interest, traffic, EV charging points and a whole lot more.

The update to Google Maps will be rolling out to Android and iOS device though November and will cover 50 languages.

