Google has updated its Chrome browser to version 78.

It brings new features, including an experimental one, called Forced Dark Mode, which literally forces a dark theme upon any and every website, even if the website doesn't natively have its own dark mode.

Here's how to turn on Force Dark Mode in Chrome 78.

First, you need to update Google Chrome:

On your computer, open the Chrome browser. At the top right, click More (three-dot icon). Click Update Google Chrome. If you don't see this button, you're on the latest version. Click Relaunch.

Mac users can also open Chrome, go to Chrome in their desktop's navigation bar, select About Google Chrome, and Chrome will automatically check for the update. For more about how to get the latest version of Chrome, see Google's FAQ.

To be clear, this "dark mode" strictly affects the look of a website. It does not affect your operating system's dark mode or the Chrome browser's own interface. For instance, Pocket-lint does not natively offer a dark mode. Our website has a predominantly white theme with black text. But, with Forced Dark Mode, you can see Pocket-lint and every other website with a dark background and white text.

To enable Forced Dark Mode in Chrome 78 and later, follow these steps:

Enter the following address in your URL bar: chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark This will bring up a hidden Chrome settings menu and the Force Dark Mode option. Go the drop-down menu next to Force Dark Mode and select Enabled. At the bottom, hit the Relaunch button to restart your browser.

Note: In Step 3 above, you'll see several options in the drop-down menu; they all work similarly, simply switching up the colour models available. You can test them all if you want. It boils down to your personal preference.

