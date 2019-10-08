Stream transfer: How to ask Google Assistant to move music between devices

Many of us own multiple Google Assistant devices and have set up multi-room audio so that they can all play the same tunes at once. But now there's a new audio feature that can take your music-listening experience to the next level.

Have you ever started listening to music on one Google Home device, say, in your kid's bedroom while putting them to bed, but then you wanted to go sit down on your deck, for instance, and continue listening to music through another Google Home device out there? Yes, that's an oddly specific scenario, but it highlights one of the many different ways people use their Google Assistant devices.

Sure, you could enable multiroom audio, but then both speakers would be playing -- and the one in your kid's room would be keeping them up. Luckily, Google has come up with a new feature, called Stream transfer, which allows music to follow you around the house. In fact, it lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts, and more between Google Home devices, Nest smart displays, and Chromecasts.

Check out ur guide on setting up Google devices and enabling multi-room audio:

Google said you can control Stream transfer through Google Assistant voice commands. You can also use a Google Home app, the Google Home app, or a Nest smart display. So, if you have a house full of these devices, you're all set.

Google Home speaker: Start playing music on a Google Home in one room, and then say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker.”

Start playing music on a Google Home in one room, and then say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker.” Google Home app: Tap the cast button to see all the devices in your home, then choose which device or group you’d like to stream your podcast or music.

Tap the cast button to see all the devices in your home, then choose which device or group you’d like to stream your podcast or music. Nest smart display and Chromecast-enabled TV : You can play a YouTube video on Nest Hub Max, and then tap the cast control on the screen to move it to your Chromecast-connected TV. Or, say “Hey Google, play it on living room TV.”

: You can play a YouTube video on Nest Hub Max, and then tap the cast control on the screen to move it to your Chromecast-connected TV. Or, say “Hey Google, play it on living room TV.” Speaker group: If you have more than one Google Home and Nest smart speaker or display, you can set up a speaker group in the Home app, and then transfer music from a single speaker to the speaker group.

Note: You can say the name of a specific room if you’ve assigned a Google device to one, but if you haven't, you’ll need to say the name of the device in order to successfully transfer a stream to it.

Stream transfer is compatible with YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and other apps at launch.

Stream transfer is now out across all Chromecasts and Google Home and Nest smart speakers and displays.

Check out our guides on Google Home, Nest Hub and Hub Max, Chromecast, and Google Assistant:

