How to turn on Gmail's new dark mode

Google has begun to roll out a new dark mode for its Gmail app on both Android and iOS devices.

Dark modes have become very popular in recent years, thanks to their ability to blacken interfaces, thereby reducing the strain on your eyes and simultaneously saving your device's battery life. As a result, companies like Google and Apple have begun to release system-wide dark modes across their operating systems, and even app developers are updating their apps with their own dark mode takes.

Here's how to get Gmail's new dark mode, also known as "dark theme".

Dah dah dah dum da da dum da da: Dark theme is coming to Gmail on mobile → https://t.co/hiMaeuDBJD pic.twitter.com/0ElUHzrx8R — Gmail (@gmail) September 24, 2019

If you already use Android 10 or iOS 13 and have dark mode turned on at the system level, the Gmail app will auto-adjust to dark mode.

To turn on dark mode in Gmail's Android app:

If you're running Android 10, go to Settings > scroll down and tap on the Display option > and tap on the Dark theme toggle. Gmail will automatically respond to the system default setting. Alternatively, if you're not running Android 10, go to Settings in the Gmail app > then Theme > and select “Dark".

To turn on dark mode in Gmail's iOS app:

If you're running iOS 13, open Settings > go to Display and Brightness > and Tap Dark to switch to Dark mode. Gmail will, by default, automatically respond to the system default setting. If you're running an older version of iOS, go to Settings in the Gmail app > then Theme > and select “Dark”.

Google dark mode is releasing over an “extended rollout” period:

Android 10: Potentially longer than 15 days, starting 24 September

Potentially longer than 15 days, starting 24 September iOS: Potentially longer than 15 days, starting on 24 September.

