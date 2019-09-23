Google is hoping to rival Apple Arcade, by introducing its own all-you-can-eat subscription pass for apps and games called Play Pass.

It's a subscription service - sort of like a Netflix - but it gives users access to a huge catalogue of apps and games for a set monthly price. It is launching this week in the US, with Google saying other countries are to follow shortly.

Here's what you need to know.

If you've downloaded an app or game at all in the past year or so, we bet it was free to install, but it immediately threw up a paywall for a subscription or in-app purchase before you could actually use it. To help curb this practice, and to create a new revenue stream for itself, Apple recently launched Apple Arcade, a monthly subscription pass for Mac and iOS games.

Now, Google is doing something similar.

Play Pass is a new subscription service for Android users, specifically. It uniquely offers access to apps - not just games - on Android. There are 350 Android apps at launch. Play Pass completely unlocks them all, meaning their ad-free and have no hidden in-app purchases. Google said it plans to expand the catalogue every month, giving subscribers a reason to stick around.

Play Pass costs $4.99 a month. However, there is a launch special, allowing users to get it for $1.99 for the first 12 months. There’s also a free 10-day trial if you’re interested in trying it first. A Play Pass can be shared with up to five others who are part of your Google Family.

Play Pass is compatible with any Android device that runs Android 4.4 or later and Play Store version 16.6.25.

Signing up should be as simple as accessing the Play Store app and going to the menu at the top left. Google says you’ll find a Play Pass option there once the service launches. We’ll have a more detailed walkthrough of the sign-up process once it launches in late September 2019.

Google said there will be 350 different apps available at launch, and about two-thirds of them will be games. It hasn't explicitly announced all the titles yet, but through promo materials on the Play Pass site, Pocket-lint was able to round-up some of the headliners. Some of them include Stardew Valley, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, and Terraria - all of which got their start on consoles.

There’s also your classic time-killers like Reigns: Game of Thrones, Risk, and many more. As for apps, you can expect Accuweather, CamtoPlan, Slow Motion Video FX, and Photo Studio Pro.

Here’s a complete list of Play Pass games and apps:

.Projekt

60 Seconds: Atomic Adventure

80 Days

Absolute Drift

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise

Bridge Constructor Pro

Chameleon Run

Death Squared

Door Kickers

Eloh

Evoland

Framed

Game Dev Tycoon

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride

Hidden Folks

Hoplite

King’s League: Odyssey

Lichtspeer

Limbo

Lumino City

Mini Metro

Monument Valley 2

My Town Series

Old Man’s Journey

One More Line

Pocket City

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Risk

Sago Mini Pet Cafe

Shadow Fight 2

Sorcery! 4

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic

Stardew Valley

Suzy Cube

Swordigo

Terraria

The Battle of Polytopia

The Bug Butcher

The Tiny Bang Story

This is the Police

Thomas and Friends: Race On

Tiny Guardians

Titan Quest

Toca Mystery House

Toca Nature

Wayward Souls

AccuWeather

CamtoPlan

ISS HD Live: View Earth Live

Photo Studio Pro

Pic Stitch - Collage Maker

Slow Motion Video FX

Tunable: Music Practice Tools

Google said Play Pass will be available "this week" (from 23 September 2019) in the US, and it should roll out to more countries soon after. We don't know yet which countries or when, but we will keep you posted.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".