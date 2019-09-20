Google must be a fan of Friends, the hit show from the 90s, as it's rolled out some easter eggs in celebration of the sitcom's 25th anniversary.

If you Google-search each of the main Friends characters' names, you’ll be served up cute animations that take over your screen and should make any lover of the show giggle for a minute. Just be sure to turn up your volume to get the full effect.

Here's how they work.

Turn up your device's volume. Go to Google.com. Search the name of a character on Friends. On the right, on desktop, you'll see an illustration. Click it several times.

So, if you Google-search "Phoebe Buffay" the results will show a guitar that you can click to hear Phoebe sing Smelly Cat, while a "Ross Geller" search shows a couch, which serves up him yelling “Pivot!” each time you click it until he says “I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore".

These are fun, little gimmicks that stir up super nostalgic feelings. Let us know in the comments what you think of them.

