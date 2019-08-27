Google Maps now pairs transit directions with biking and ridesharing

Google Maps is updating with a new feature that will help those of you who rideshare and bike to get around town.

Ridesharing, typically, is when you get an Uber or Lyft to travel short distances quickly. Now, in Maps, you can enter your destination in the search box, tap on Directions, and select the transit tab. This will show you routes that feature ridesharing options paired with transit directions and helpful information such as how much your ride will cost, how long the wait is, whether there’s traffic, and when your connecting bus or train departs.

This feature is handy if you are taking a subway home from a friend’s house, but the subway station is still too far away from your apartment. You can grab a ridesharing vehicle and use Google Maps to follow directions and get more details about the trip. Google said you can choose your favourite rideshare provider and other available ride options like pool or economy. This feature will is now rolling out to Android and iOS devices.

As for biking, many commuters use this means of travel that first or last mile of their trip. So, with this latest update to Google Maps, you can now enter your destination in the search box, tap on Directions, and then select the transit tab. This will show you routes that feature cycling options paired with transit directions. You will see routes tailored for cyclists and other information that may affect your total travel time and ETA.

Google said transit directions paired with biking will roll out in the "coming weeks" on Android and iOS in 30 countries.