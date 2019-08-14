Key Takeaways Robocalls are automated calls, often unwanted and sometimes scams.

While robocalls are difficult to stop entirely, methods to reduce them include manually blocking numbers, using carrier call-blocking apps, and joining the US National Do Not Call Registry.

Google Call Screen, available on Google Pixel phones, can automatically screen calls.

Ever get a call from a random number, answer it, and then hear an automated message on the other end talking about your car warranty or endorsing a political candidate? That's a robocall, and it's a menace to society. Some people get robocalled multiple times a day. That's not surprising, considering that in 2019, the Federal Communications Commission revealed that US consumers were receiving about 350,000 robocalls every three minutes -- nearly half of them scams.

While it's unlikely we'll ever be able to get rid of robocalls entirely, there are ways you can slow them down. We'll cover a few methods in the guide below for both iPhones and Android devices.

What are robocalls?

The FCC classes robocalls as "calls made with an autodialer or that contain a message made with a prerecorded or artificial voice." That's an apt definition, especially now that calls can conceivably use generative AI instead of just taped or obviously synthetic voices.

They're often associated with telemarketing and political campaigns, as hinted earlier. Less obnoxious uses include service or emergency announcements, although text alerts are more common for that. The worst robocalls are of course scams trying to defraud you or phish personal data, like credit card info or your Social Security number. Never share that sort of info over the phone unless you're talking to a phone number you recognize, like your bank or the US Social Security Administration.

Robocalls are almost universally despised, even by many politicians -- they're just difficult to stop, since many come from spoofed numbers or overseas.

Are robocalls illegal?

It depends on the circumstances. In the US, telemarketers can legally use robocalls if they obtain your written consent. They can't if you don't, or if you add your name to the National Do Not Call Registry. Signing up for the Registry still won't block groups like charities, political parties, debt collectors, or survey takers.

It also won't stop scammers and spammers, who are breaking the law regardless and trying to hide their identities. The most governments can usually do is punish them when they're caught. The US Federal Trade Commission, for instance, fined one scammer $120 million in 2018. For that reason, it's a good idea to report illegal robocalls when you can -- it may not stop the flow immediately, but it could contribute to their downfall in the long run.

How can you stop robocalls?

There are a few tools at your disposal, thankfully. What's best will depend on your circumstances.

Manually blocking numbers

Android and iOS both offer the ability to block individual numbers. This will only help if it's the same number(s) calling repeatedly, however.

iOS: In the Phone app, select the Recents tab, then the (i) icon next to the suspected robocall. Choose Block Caller .

In the Phone app, select the tab, then the icon next to the suspected robocall. Choose . Android: Open the Phone app, then navigate to More -> Call history. Select the suspicious number, then tap Block / report spam.

Carrier call-blocking apps

Marques Thomas / Unsplash

The major US wireless carriers all offer apps that either automatically block spam calls or at least mark them as suspicious. There should be equivalents in other countries.

Verizon's Call Filter : Detects and blocks spam calls. For $3.99 per month, you get extra features, like custom blocking lists.

Detects and blocks spam calls. For $3.99 per month, you get extra features, like custom blocking lists. AT&T's ActiveArmor: This automatically blocks suspected scam and nuisance calls. For $3.99 per month, you can get features like reverse number lookup.

This automatically blocks suspected scam and nuisance calls. For $3.99 per month, you can get features like reverse number lookup. T-Mobile Scam Shield: Relatively standard, including its $4 monthly paid tier called Scam Shield Premium. You get Premium for free with Magenta MAX plans.

Third-party call-blocking apps

Bending Spoons

If you're not happy with carrier apps or your carrier doesn't have an app to speak of, there are plenty of alternatives in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Typically these require a subscription to unlock full functionality, but you may get some features for free -- Hiya, for example, will flag suspicious numbers.

US National Do Not Call Registry

As mentioned, the FTC's Do Not Call Registry is strictly for telemarketing calls, so you may still get calls from groups like charities and debt collectors. Scammers and spammers are simply going to ignore the Registry. In addition to putting your name on the list, you can report abusive calls, whether or not you're registered.

Is that all you can do?

Google Call Screen

If you own a Google Pixel phone and live in the US, Google Assistant can optionally screen calls automatically, hanging up on spam and giving you a preview in all other circumstances. To turn this on:

Open the Phone app. Tap More, then Settings. Choose Spam and Call Screen or Call Screen, depending on your Pixel. Tap Call Screen. Pick the kinds of calls you'd like to screen under Unknown call settings or Protection level, again depending on your phone.

In the US and several other countries -- such as Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK -- Pixel owners can manually trigger screening. Just tap Screen call when a call is inbound.