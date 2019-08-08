Google Maps Live View AR navigation rolling out to more devices

Google has been working on a new UI for Google Maps that uses augmented reality to show you which way to walk using arrows and directions placed in the real world via a live view on your phone.

This feature has been in the works for a while and was previously available to Google Maps Local Guides and Google Pixel users but is now rolling out to many more devices.

This means you'll probably be able to access the augmented reality "Live View" on your smartphone today, as long as your mobile supports ARCore or is an Apple iPhone with ARKit support.

The list of supported devices includes phones from numerous manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Google, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony and more. You can even use Google Maps Live View on your tablet too if that's your bag.

To get started with testing out Live View, simply launch Google Maps on your Android or iOS device and follow these steps:

Search for a location you wish to walk to

Press on the blue directions button near the bottom of the screen

Tap for walking directions in the usual way

Tap "Live View" near the bottom of the screen and follow the tutorial

This new system does, of course, require Google Street View to be in your area, but if the Google cars have been there then you'll get a much more useful view of your trip. A large arrow points out the directions to follow and you'll even see floating virtual signs to help you with road names. Navigating on foot just got a whole lot easier.

