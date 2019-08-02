Google Fit adds a dark theme and new sleep tracking features

Google Fit is a fairly basic health and fitness-tracking app, but its latest update makes it much more compelling and useful.

Google Fit is meant to be Google's answer to Apple's Health app. It can automatically track activities like walking, biking, and running, and it can track your fitness and weight-loss goals. The Google Fit app is available as a free download in the Google Play Store and Apple Store. It also comes preloaded on WearOS watches and can be accessed from Google's website.

With its latest update, you can now enable dark theme, which Google said is meant to help you "wind down at the right time and get a better night’s sleep", as it is "gentler on the eyes". It can also help save your battery life. You can switch it on in your settings. Another new feature in the Fit update, which is now rolling out to mobile users, is sleep tracking.

Specifically, you can now track your sleep patterns at night by connecting your favorite sleep app to Google Fit, and you’ll see charts that show all your sleep patterns over time. You’ll also be able to add, edit, or access your sleep history through the journal, according to Google.

Lastly, Google is bringing map routes to the iPhone app for workouts actively tracked in a WearOS smartwatch, Apple Watch, or other connected apps. All these features should arrive by mid-August 2019.