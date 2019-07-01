Google's Messages app could soon be more like Snapchat

Google is testing various improvements to its Messages app of late.

The company has recently started rolling out a true messaging competitor to Apple's iMessage with RCS messaging. This system means Google's Messages app will eventually be more universal and a better replacement for traditional SMS/MMS messaging apps.

At the same time, Google is testing new features and enhancing the app in various other ways. XDA Developers have uncovered these experiments includes Snapchat-like video filters:

These include several snazzy effects to add to your videos and photos - everything from fireworks to angel wings. The effects can then be used for sending photos you snap via the Messages app. These will send either via MMS or RCS depending on what your phone supports.

The current effects are similar to those you've seen on Snapchat or Instagram but you can't get a puppy face just yet and the current list only includes five filters to choose from.

There's no word on when this feature will roll out fully to everyone, but it shows the efforts the company is making towards improving Messages. What do you think? Are these moves enough to help you move from WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger?