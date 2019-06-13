Google is making some changes to the way Google Drive and Google Photos work together and how they sync in order to make things easier for users.

The company has acknowledged that the connection between Google Drive and Google Photos can be confusing and the current setup is causing issues for some users.

From July, there will be changes to the automatic syncing of these services to make things more straightforward. From then onwards, the photos and videos you add to Google Drive won't automatically appear in Google Photos. At the same time, anything added to the Photos folder in Google Drive won't copy across to Photos.

The good news is anything deleted from one service won't be removed from the other either. Meaning there's no danger of accidentally losing your favourite images.

Google has also made it clear that nothing will be automatically deleted when the change happens. The blog post explains: "Any photos or videos from Drive in Photos that you have uploaded prior to this change will remain in Photos. If you have a 'Google Photos' folder in Drive, it will remain in Drive, but will no longer update automatically..."

From 10 July, a new feature is being added to photos.google.com that will enable you to manually choose photos and videos from Drive and import them to Google Photos.

You will also be able to continue to use the Backup and Sync tool for Windows and Mac and Google notes it's not changing how the quota system works either. Photos uploaded in "High Quality" will stay free and won't count against your monthly storage quota.

You can find out more about how the upcoming changes will work here.