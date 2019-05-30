Google is finally rolling out the ability to see speed limits, stationary speed cameras and mobile speed traps in Google Maps.

Previously only available in select regions, speed information is (or soon will be) available across more than 40 countries, including the UK, US and Canada.

The new feature adds speed camera positions marked as icons on navigation routes, while the speed limit is shown prominently in the bottom left-hand corner of the app.

It is rolling out for Google Maps on Android and iOS, although Android handset owners get an extra ability - they can also report speed camera and mobile camera locations through their phones, for other users to see. Apple iPhone users can still see the information, but not report back themselves.

It is not yet known whether the speed limit information also appears when Google Maps is used through Carplay. It wasn't in the UK last weekend when we made a trip ourselves, using Google Maps as our in-car navigation system.

Of course, anybody who uses Waze - which Google bought in 2013 - will be au fait with the new features, having had access to them for a fair while. Still, it's good to see Google expanding several key features beyond Waze for those who prefer its other software.