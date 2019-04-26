How to find the Avengers Endgame Google Easter Egg

Avengers: Endgame officially hits cinema in the UK yesterday and is getting rave reviews. But if you haven't managed to see it yet, or have and want to fill every moment of your day with Avengers-related goodness, you can enjoy a cunning Easter Egg hidden in Google search.

Google has teamed with Marvel Studios to celebrate the launch of the movie by offering you the chance to see search results turn to dust - much like (spoiler alert) 50 per cent of the population did once Thanos got his hands on the remaining Infinity Stones in the last film.

You can find the Easter Egg by following the easy steps below:

Head to Google search.

Type in "Thanos".

Click on the Infinity Gauntlet image in the box that appears on the right-hand side of the page.

Watch in horror as most of the results fade away.

Bwah-ha-ha-ha!

