Google and Amazon have made up - YouTube coming to Fire TV, Prime Video to Chromecast

Google and Amazon have buried the hatchet and will be putting each other's key streaming apps on their devices.

That means YouTube's apps will come to Amazon Fire TV while the Prime Video App is coming to Chromecast and Android TV. That means you will be able to cast your Prime Video, too.

However, the arrangement doesn't seem to include anything about hardware - Amazon still doesn't sell Google Home or Chromecast devices, for example. Could it in future? After all, it made up with Apple and ended up stocking the Apple TV and providing that platform with the Prime Video app, too.

The two companies will launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as the Prime Video app for streaming to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.

It sounds like the main Prime Video and YouTube apps will launch imminently, while the YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will come to Fire TV "later this year" - presumably some development work is required there.

There's no word yet on whether YouTube will come to the Echo Show but we'd say it was a given.