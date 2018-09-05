What's new in the redesigned Google Chrome?

Google Chrome has got a whole new look to celebrate both 10 years since the first version of the browser and 20 years since Google was incorporated as a company.

Chrome - which has around two billion users globally - is typically updated every six weeks, but it released a special update yesterday that introduces some new features.

Here's what's in the new update which includes a refreshed design, a revamped password manager and updated autofill. The Chrome search box ("Omnibox") also gives you more information directly as you type.

The new Google Chrome update will download to your PC or Mac automatically but you can always force the update by going to Chrome's main menu > Help > About Google Chrome. The update will then download and you can restart Chrome either by closing it and opening it again or using the "relaunch" button that will appear.

The biggest change, Chrome now features more rounded shapes, new icons and a new colour palette. The new browser has a simpler look. For those who open a lot of tabs, the look of the website icons have been made easier to see at-a-glance. On iOS, the toolbar has moved to the bottom of the screen to make it easier to use with the new non-home button iPhones. The look-and-feel is definitely lighter and bright colours stand out more.

Google has worked to improve Chrome’s startup time, latency, usage of memory, and usability with this update and the company says that further improvements are also planned.

The Omnibox will now show you answers directly in the address bar without having to open a new tab - so you can see the weather or a translated word without actually having to visit a page. Think autocomplete but totally powered up. The Omnibox will also enable you to search Google Drive in the near future.

Chrome now has a totally redesigned system for autofilling stuff like passwords, addresses, and credit card numbers - all saved to your Google Account of course. You can now also access this information from the toolbar. Like Safari, Chrome will now auto-generate passwords for you. Chrome will save it, and next time you sign in, it’ll be there across the plaforms you use Chrome on.

Apparently the password manager is called Chrome Dino.

If you search for a website you already have open (we're looking at you, tab-crazy people who always complain about Chrome being slow) then Chrome will now give you the option to "Switch to tab".

You can now customise the new tab page so you're able to simply open a new tab and “Add shortcut.” And you can customise the background image, too.

