Google is planning a major overhaul in the way it helps you track health and wellbeing on smartwatches and Android phones.

A new service, potentially called Google Coach, is in the planning stage and Android Police has received a whole stack of details from a reliable source.

Google Coach, which is also allegedly known internally as Project Wooden, will greatly improve the way fitness tracking and data works on Wear OS and Android.

Android Police claims it could recommend workout routines, track progress and recommend alternatives if you miss a workout. It could log activity during regimes and use your data to suggest future workouts.

In addition, food and nutrition will be tracked and monitored. And Coach could potentially even give you a weekly meal plan and shopping list for a healthier lifestyle. It could even use your calendar to organise meals.

Notifications, it is said, will be more conversational in order to prevent overloading you on your smartwatch. You will need a Wear OS device to track your fitness, through the watch's sensors, but Google also plans to extend the health and wellbeing services' reach to other devices, such as Android TV and Google Home.

There is no timeline for its release at present, although with Google expected to hold an event on 4 October to unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, we might find out more around then.