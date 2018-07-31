How to set Spotify music as your alarm in Google Clock

Want to wake up with a music alarm? Now, you can more easily, with Google Clock.

Google is updating its Clock app so that you can connect your Spotify account and use your favourite playlists and songs as alarms. This new feature will be available to all devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop. Here's what you need to know about it.

First, make sure you download the latest version of the Google Clock app. You should also be a user of the Spotify mobile app.

The Spotify music alarm feature is rolling out this week to Google Clock, so be patient if it's not there. Since the feature is not yet live, we can't provide step-by-step instructions, but from what we can tell, you'll open the Clock app and see the option to integrate Spotify from the alarm sounds section. You will able to select between two tabs for picking alarm sounds: Regular alert tones, and Spotify music.

Check out the photo above to see what we mean.

Both! The new update will let Spotify Free and Premium users integrate their music into the alarm sounds section on Google Clock. To understand the differences between Spotify Free and Premium, see Pocket-lint's comparison guide here.

Because Google Clock also works with Spotify Premium, when you tap to the Spotify section in the Google Clock app, you will not only be able to pick music from your recently played music and Spotify’s curated morning playlists, but also search for a specific soundtrack.

With a music alarm, when it goes off, you will hear the playlist or music you've selected to play, making it a whole lot nicer to get moving in the morning. Plus, after switching off your alarm, you’ll have the option to continue listening to Spotify throughout your day.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube Music will be integrated into the Clock app in the future, too. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.