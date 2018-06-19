Are you an Android user who wants an easy way to find and listen to your favourite podcasts?

Well, you're in luck. Until now, Google hasn't offered a Podcasts app. Apple, on the other hand, has long offered a dedicated Podcasts app. So, Android users had to use Google Play Music, which wasn't exactly the best solution for listening to podcasts and syncing them, or some other player. However, as of 19 June, Google now has its own Google Podcasts app that provides access to over 2 million podcasts.

With the new Google Podcasts app for Android, you can listen and subscribe to any podcast, including popular shows like The Daily, Cyrus Says, Modern Love, Lage der Nation, The Bill Simmons Podcast, and more. It'll sync across everything, too, from Google Assistant to Google Home speakers and even search. Google explained in its blog post that it's also adding AI-powered features to Google Podcasts.

The app will be able to offer podcasts in different languages via automatic translations, as well as offer automatic subtitling for those of you who like to read along. The app will also offer proactive suggestions and related content. When you open the app, you'll see a section called “For you” that shows you new episodes of podcasts you’ve subscribed to as well as what you've been listing to and need to finish.

After that, you’ll see top and trending podcasts. Anyway, that's the app. And there's no word yet if an iOS version is in the works.