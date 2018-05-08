New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time

Google has said that six new voices are coming to Google Assistant this year. One of the voices is singer-songwriter John Legend.

Also announced at Google I/O is a feature called Continued Conversation that means you don't have to say "Hey Google" for follow-up requests. Google Assistant will also work out when you're talking to it versus other people in the room.

Multiple Actions is also a new capability that enables you to ask for multiple things at the same time. This, says Google, is rather difficult - in linguistics it is called coordination reduction. Mastering requests like this is probably what will power Google Assistant ahead of rivals.

In terms of the voices, a new technology called Wavenet enables Google to reduce the studio time that new voice actors have to spend - essentially enabling Google Assistant to put together appropriate responses from every query even if the voice actor didn't actually say anything similar.

It's all part of Google's wish to make Google Assistant into the most natural voice assistant around.

By the end of this year Google Assistant will be available in 80 countries in 30 languages.

Google also added other features to Google Assistant including Pretty Please, that encourages polite responses to train children.

