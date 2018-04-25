Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now

Google has rolled out a massive update to Gmail.

The update, which is primarily for the web version of Google's email service, brings new security and artificial intelligence features. Here's everything that's new, and if you want to start playing with the update now, we've also included instructions on how to get it straightaway.

Gmail has been totally revamped with a new look. Everything from the left sidebar to the compose button is different. There's even a new bar on the right for add-ons (which we'll get to in a bit). But most importantly, with the new Gmail, you can see and click attachments in your inbox without having to open a thread.

You can also hover over messages to RSVP to an invite or archive an email thread or snooze an email. As for that last feature, Google said Gmail's built-in Snooze feature can save users upwards of 100 million opens per month. It essentially reduced the need to repeatedly open the same emails in your inbox.

Confidential mode lets you create expiration dates for emails and revoke previously sent messages. You can further add two-factor authentication if you want to ensure only the intended recipient accesses the email.

Google's also rolled out new controls that let you limit what an email recipient can do with your message . These controls, called Information Rights Management, let you remove the option to forward, copy, download, or print email messages. This, again, reduces the risk of confidential information being shared with the wrong people.

Gmail has begun to leverage Google's AI technology. For instance, with a Nudging feature, Gmail can proactively remind you to follow up or respond to messages. And with Smart Reply, first introduced last year to the Gmail mobile apps, you can quickly respond to emails using auto-suggested responses that Gmail will serve up on the web.

You'll also see high-priority notifications (available both in the Gmail web app and mobile apps). These notify you when you get important emails. But Google said the goal is to cut down on interruptions.

Lastly, Gmail can now smartly recommend when to unsubscribe from mailing lists. These suggestions are based on how many emails you get from a sender and whether you actually read those emails.

Google has integrated Gmail with other G Suite apps. So, for instance, you can quickly reference, create, or edit Calendar invites or write notes in Keep -- all from a new side panel in your inbox, which makes it easier to access Gmail add-ons, like third-party business apps you might use. You’ll start to see the new side panel in other G Suite apps, too.

From the side bar, you can also manage to-dos in Tasks, a new mobile app now available from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for free. You can use Tasks to create tasks and subtasks or add due dates with notifications. You can also drag and drop an email into Tasks to create a to-do, and then your due dates will appear in your Calendar.

Gmail finally offers native offline capabilities.

You're able to search, write, respond, delete, or archive up to 90 days of email, just as you would while working online.

Google has announced what it calls Business Email Compromise (BEC) threats - or when someone tries to impersonate a an executive in your business to obtain confidential information. Google introduced phishing protections to prevent these threats, and said Gmail can block 99.9 per cent of BEC attempts by warning users or moving messages to spam.

As part of this change, Google has redesigned Gmail's security warnings. They should now appear bigger and bolder, give a clear call to action, and better inform you when potentially risky email arrives in your inbox.

It's now rolling out to users around the globe. You’ll start to see offline support, Confidential mode, Nudging, high-priority notifications, and unsubscribe suggestions appear in the coming weeks. If the update is available for you now, you may not see all the new features right away. Some, like Confidentiality mode, have a staggered release.

Go to your Gmail account on the web, then click the gear icon in the top right corner, and if the update is available on your account, you will see an option to “Try the new Gmail” at the top of the drop-down menu.

Ask your system admin to enable the new Gmail on your G Suite account at work or school. Administrators can do this as part of their Early Adopter Program. They just need to go to the Admin Console and allow users to access the new Gmail. After they've turned this on, individual accounts will receive the “Try the new Gmail” option under Settings.

If you hate the new Gmail, you can revert the changes (for now). Just go back to the Settings cog and then select the option to revert to Classic Gmail. Once done, refresh your browser. That's it!