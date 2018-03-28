Google Play Movies now lets you search across all streaming services

Google has updated Google Play Movies & TV with a new search feature.

It essentially makes it easier to find where and how to watch your favourite TV shows and movies, as it allows you to see which streaming app has a specific show or movie. It also helps you discover something entirely new to watch. Both the Google Play Movies & TV app and the Play Store have added the ability to search across streaming service. So, if you’re looking for This Is Us, it will appear via the NBC app or on Hulu.

The new search feature works with any movie streaming service that supports Google's Play Movies & TV app. So, if a service does support it, then its content will be included in your searches and recommendations. At launch, Google said it has 28 partners:

A&E, ABC, Amazon Prime Video, BET Now, CBS, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crackle, Disney Now, DIY Network, Food Network, Fox Now, HBO Go, HBO Now, HGTV, History, Hulu, Lifetime, Max Go, MTV, NBC, Showtime, Showtime Anytime, Starz, The CW, Travel Channel, Tubi TV, and VH1.

This list will continue to grow over time, too. However, it appears as though the app's search feature is only live in the US, as there are no UK-based streaming services included Google's initial partner list at this time. Also, it's worth pointing out that there is one obvious omission: Netflix. Thus, if a supported streaming service doesn't have what you want, you should tap on Netflix to see if it does.

Anyway, Google has also added the ability to browse by genre through tens of thousands of shows and movies on Google Play, which should simplify the process of trying to find something you want to rent or buy. The app will also keep track of what you like with a rating system. As a result, it'll be better at suggesting shows based on what you have watched and rated. Google's also launching a watchlist.

From the watchlist tab, you can access shows and movies you've saved to watch later. It will also keep track of when movies and TV shows become available to buy or rent, whether the price has dropped, or if it's now available to stream on a supported service.

These updates are rolling out to Android phone and tablet users.