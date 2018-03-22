Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free

Google Assistant just killed Venmo.

OK, that's an exaggeration. However, Google has rolled out a new feature to Google Assistant that essentially replicates the core functionality of Venmo: the ability to easily send or request money from friends, for free. Starting 22 March, Google's AI will allow you to pay your friends back. All you need is an Android or iOS phone in the US. And in the coming months, you can do it with a Google Home.

The best part about this? You don't have to be already signed up for Google Pay, Google's payment service. In a blog post, the company explained that you'll be prompted to set up your account as soon as you ask Google Assistant to send money to your contacts. Not only that, but your money will still immediately transfer at no cost - even if the recipient doesn’t have a Google Pay account at the time.

Your friends and family will receive an email or text message (or a notification, if they’re already have the Google Pay app installed) so they can sign up and cash out. Setting up the service is easy, however. Google Assistant will even walk you through the process if you haven’t done it before. If you need more details, we've explained everything you need to know about Google Pay in this guide.

To get started with the new feature, just say “Hey Google, request $10 from John for the concert tonight” or “OK Google, send Shelley $25 for dinner last night." You won't be charged any service fees. Cool, right?

So, with this now out, will you still use Venmo?